Regent Street closed to eastbound traffic from tomorrow until Christmas Eve

Regent Street

Regent Street, Georgetown, between Vlissengen Road to the east and Avenue of the Republic to the west, will be closed to eastbound traffic from tomorrow until Christmas Eve, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced.

“…in an effort to maximise a smoother flow of traffic during the heightened Christmas shopping,” the GPF explained.

“This will take effect from Thursday December 21st and run until midnight on Christmas Eve,” the GPF added.

Road users are being urged to pay attention to traffic ranks who will be placed at various points along the roadways and to adhere to directions.