Reg. 9 boat mishap leaves children – ages 1, 3 & 12 – dead

The funeral service this morning of the three children

A devastating boat accident in the Essequibo River, Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) on Saturday has resulted in the death of three young children.

Dead are: 12-year-old Lindra Joseph; three-year-old Norsha Ayaw and one-year-old Newton Ayaw – all from Parabara Village, Deep South Rupununi.

INews understands that the tragic incident occurred sometime around 03:00h on Saturday. At the time, Joseph Ayaw was captaining a boat in which he was transporting construction materials from Parapara Village to Guns Village. He was accompanied by his wife, two children (Norsha and Newton) and niece (Lindra).

According to eyewitness accounts, the boat collided with a hidden rock, causing it to gradually sink from the back where the engine was located.

As the passengers attempted to save themselves, the fuel they were transporting spilt into the water and flames ignited, resulting in a fire that claimed the lives of the three children, who disappeared underway.

Joseph Ayaw also sustained injuries from the fire.

Search and rescue efforts were led by two brave individuals from the local community, who tirelessly searched the river and were able to locate the three victims sometime after.

However, this publication was told that the condition of 3-year-old Norsha’s body made identification difficult. The piranhas in the river had eaten out parts of her face, hands, and feet – adding to the heartbreak and anguish of the already grieving family.

The boat’s engine and the construction materials remain submerged in the river, INews was told.

This tragic incident has left the community of Parabara in shock and mourning.

In a solemn funeral ceremony held this morning (Sunday), the community gathered to bid a final farewell to the three children whose lives were tragically and horrifically cut short.

Local authorities have been notified, and an investigation into the incident is underway.