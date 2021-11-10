Reg. 4 closer to herd immunity, but slow progress in other areas can hamper fight against Covid

With over 50% of the adult population in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) already fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the region is well on its way to achieving herd immunity.

But according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, these efforts could be countered by low uptakes in other regions that are currently lagging in their vaccination rates.

“For example, Region Four has a very high uptake of first dose, still lagging with second dose but if the trend continues as we are seeing, the second dose will go up in Region Four. So, Region Four is on the way to getting closer to herd immunity.

“On the other hand, Region Ten has seen very slow uptake of the vaccine and they are very far away from getting to herd immunity. So, we will have regions where people are going to be fully protected and there are going to be regions where people are going to be unprotected and we will still see lots of cases in those regions, lots of hospitalisations and possibly deaths,” Dr Anthony explained.

The Health Minister pointed out that already there has been a reduction of hospitalisations and deaths in the Demerara-Mahaica region due to the high vaccination number.

In fact, he said majority of the cases in the hospitals currently are persons who are unvaccinated. Dr Anthony posited that there is no vaccine shortage and he pleaded with citizens to take the jabs.

“Vaccines are available and people should go get them,” he expressed. Dr Anthony reiterated that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be done by Government alone, and that people must take up the responsibility.

Recent figures show that 75.7% or 388,444 persons aged 18-years and older have received a first dose vaccine; while some 255,650 or 49.8% of the adult population are fully immunised.

Additionally, some 28,045 or 38.5% of adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17 have received their first dose; while 26.2% or 19,138 of that age cohort are now fully vaccinated.