Reg. 2 will not be left behind; transformation has already started & it will continue under PPP/C – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Dr Bharrat Jagdeo today hosted a series of community engagements across Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) where he reinforced his administration’s commitment to advancing development in the region.

Jagdeo told residents that the PPP/C has a clear vision for Region Two’s continued progress. He pointed to the tangible gains already made under the current administration and assured that even more support is on the way as the government builds on its promise of prosperity for all.

“We are focused on building stronger communities here. The transformation has already started, and it will continue in an even bigger way. Region Two will not be left behind,” Jagdeo, who is also the country’s Vice President, said.

One of the central projects outlined by the Vice President was the construction of a four-lane highway along the Essequibo Coast. This development, he said, will improve transportation, reduce travel time, and open new economic opportunities for residents in farming, fishing, and trade.

Jagdeo also announced the imminent completion of the new Regional Hospital in Lima, which is expected to significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the region, reducing the need for residents to travel to Georgetown for specialised services.

In addition to major roadworks, he revealed that the government is moving to improve village-level infrastructure, including the construction of concrete drains to replace traditional earthen ones, the installation of streetlights in communities that have long remained in darkness, and the implementation of proper garbage collection services to enhance sanitation.

The government will also focus on the installation of security cameras in key areas to boost public safety.

“These are not just beautification projects…They are about improving your daily life, making communities safer, cleaner, and more connected,” he said.

Highlighting the administration’s people-centered approach, Jagdeo said Region Two families have already benefited from several national programmes designed to ease their financial burdens.

He noted that the Because We Care cash grant for schoolchildren was increased to $50,000, with plans to raise it even further in the years ahead. A transportation grant will also be introduced for every child attending school, ensuring access to education is never hindered by cost.

Additionally, senior citizens and vulnerable persons in the region are also seeing relief through increased old-age pensions and expanded public assistance, and Jagdeo confirmed that these will continue to rise under the next term.

“We are not just talking about helping families we are doing it…From helping children go to school, to giving pensioners more, to providing housing support we are making a real difference,” Jagdeo emphasised.

On the housing front, he assured residents that those who need help to upgrade or build homes will benefit from government support.

“There are many families in Region Two that need a push to get their own home or improve their current living conditions. We’re going to help them. It’s part of our commitment to uplift every household,” he stated.

He added that land regularisation and housing allocations are ongoing in various parts of the region, ensuring that more families can access secure tenure and government assistance.

Job creation and support for small businesses also form a crucial part of the PPP/C’s development plan. Jagdeo said government interventions have already helped revitalise agriculture in the region especially rice and cash crop farming and this will be expanded.

He pledged increased investment in business development grants, skills training, and youth employment, tailored to meet the needs of Region Two’s workforce.

“We will not only build infrastructure, we will build capacity. People in Region Two must have jobs, and businesses must be supported to grow,” he emphasised.

Jagdeo urged residents not to be misled by political distractions or misinformation, especially from opposition elements seeking to undermine the progress already made.

“This is the future of our children, of this region. Let us stay focused, stay united, and continue building together,” he posited.