Reconstruction of Linden-Soesdyke Highway: TT/Guyana JV awarded contract; 300 locals to be employed

Linden-Soesdyke Highway

By: Trichell Sobers

A joint venture between Namalco Construction Services of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyanese firm Guy-America Construction Incorporated has been awarded the contract to reconstruct the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The US$161 million contract signing ceremony was hosted today at the Mighty Enchanter Creek and was attended by President Dr Irfaan Ali and other officials.

Delivering remarks, the Head of State emphasised that this new highway will boost economic productivity throughout the country.

The upgrading the Soesdyke-Linden highway involves the reconstruction of two lanes, ten bridges and six culverts with improved design, quality and standards.

It also includes ancillary works and road corridor improvements providing essential public administration support, and improved connectivity with communities, roadside and other facilities.

The scope of work also entails milling of existing asphalt surface course, application of varying pavement structures above the milled sections of pavement inclusive of asphalt, sand asphalt, and sub-base; full-depth pavement reconstruction in certain sections, construction of three roundabouts along the alignment, sidewalks extension to nine multi-span bridges, drainage work, and utility relocation, and installation of roadway lighting.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that some 300 individuals from Linden will be employed by the contractor to work on the project.

To ensure the project stays on track with little to no delays, the government has acquired the services of an international consultant to work in collaboration with C.B. & Associates Incorporated.