‘Reckless & appalling’ – GCCI condemns Hamilton Green’s support for rigged elections

Hamilton Green

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) vehemently condemns recent remarks made by a veteran political figure encouraging the use of electoral fraud as a tool towards gaining political power and supporting a racial agenda.

Such statements are not only reckless but also deeply concerning in light of Guyana’s painful history of rigged elections that have resulted in racial violence and the destabilisation of our nation. Any attempts to undermine the integrity of the electoral process poses a serious threat to our democracy and the well-being of our society as a whole. Democracy and respect for the rule of law are fundamental pillars of our society, and any subversion of these principles must be unequivocally condemned.

It is disheartening and appalling to see the resurrection of this archaic thinking which has been responsible for discord, disharmony, and disunity in the past in Guyana. A stable and fair electoral process, and democratic environment are essential conditions for businesses to thrive and engage in commerce without fear of instability or unfair practices.

The GCCI firmly believes that a stable democratic environment is essential for fostering economic growth and delivering a high standard of living for all of the nation’s people. We urge all individuals, especially those in positions of influence, to refrain from making statements that threaten the integrity of our electoral system and the stability of our nation.