Recall of Fabuloso Cleaning Products Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards wishes to advise the public that Colgate-Palmolive has issued a voluntary recall for Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to risk of exposure to bacteria.

The recalled products may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

Colgate-Palmolive indicates that the correct amount of preservative was not added to the affected batches during the manufacturing process, leaving the bottles at risk of bacterial overgrowth.

People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

– Advertisement –

The recall, conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, encompasses 4.9 million bottles produced from December 14, 2022 through January 23, 2023, when the manufacturing issue was corrected. Some 3.9 million of these bottles — or about 80 percent — were never released for sale.

Consumers who have purchased affected product should verify the lot numbers to determine if their product is part of affected Lot. Cease use of affected product.

Fabuloso Antibacterial multi-purpose cleaning products and select other variants of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaning products are not included in this recall and are listed below.

IMPACTED PRODUCTS

If your product states “Made in Mexico” on the back label, it is not included in this recall.

Please check the UPC (the 12-digit number next to the barcode) and manufacturing (lot) codes (embossed into the plastic of the bottle either above or below the back label) to confirm your products are included in the recall.

Sample images are below.

For U.S. Consumers

Lavender ScentUPC #Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cle

+ 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)

aner,Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ035000995025Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ

2XConcentrated Formula,035000530325Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ

2XConcentrated Formula,035000530585Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ

2XConcentrated Formula,035000531223Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ035000531230Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender

Scent, 1 GALLON

035110043074Refreshing Lemon ScentFabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent,

16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)

035000995018 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ

2XConcentratedFormula,035000974716 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ

2XConcentratedFormula,035000470416 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ

2XConcentratedFormula,035000973542 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ

2XConcentratedFormula,035000969873Passion of Fruits ScentFabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ035000530981Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530301Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ035000530608Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ035000458162Spring Fresh Scent Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X

Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

035000530998

The impacted batches will have a manufacturing (lot) code where the first 8 digits begin with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

Any manufacturing (lot) code containing an “MX” is not part of the recall and is safe to use.

For more information visit https://www.fabuloso.com/recall or call the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards at 453-0049.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Bureau Of Standards

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com