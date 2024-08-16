Real Estate Summit set for Sept. 6 at Marriott Hotel

Keller Williams Guyana, in partnership with ALA Strategic and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana, Connect: Real Estate Mega Summit billed for September 6, 2024, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

This landmark event will bring together leading real estate professionals, investors, developers, and key stakeholders from across the Caribbean, USA, Canada, Ghana, Latin America, and beyond.

The summit aims to foster collaboration, locally and internationally, share industry insights, and explore the vast opportunities within Guyana’s rapidly expanding real estate market.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with influential figures in the industry, discuss future developments, and establish strategic partnerships that can drive growth and innovation.

The event will feature real estate agents who play a crucial role in driving the industry forward as it was designed with them in mind to offer unparalleled opportunities to expand their networks, showcase their expertise, and connect with potential clients and partners.

The summit will empower agents to take center stage, highlighting their vital contribution to the growth and success of Guyana’s real estate market.

“We’re excited to bring global real estate professionals to this groundbreaking event in Guyana. It’s a unique chance to forge partnerships and explore the potential of Guyana’s market. With confirmed agents and key players from the Oil & Gas and diplomatic sectors, attendees will engage directly with influential entities and gain insight into the country’s next major developments,” Operating Principal of Keller Williams Guyana Stefan John stated.

With an impressive lineup of speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the summit promises to be a must-attend event for anyone involved in the real estate sector.