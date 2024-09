RBL CPL: TKR, Barbados Royals match to begin at 8pm on Sept. 27

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

ANTIGUA, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA – SEPTEMBER 05: Fans of Trinbago Knight Riders cheer during the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on September 05, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The start time for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals on Friday 27 September has been changed to 8pm.

The full list of CPL fixtures in Trinidad for 2024 is below with the game with the amended start time highlighted.

Date and time Teams VenueWed 18 September7pm Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana Amazon Warriors Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Thurs 19 September7pm Trinbago Knight Riders Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Sun 22 September7pm Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitt & Nevis Patriots Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Tues 24 September10am Trinbago Knight Riders Saint Lucia Kings Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Fri 27 September8pm Trinbago Knight Riders Barbados Royals Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad