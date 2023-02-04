RBC named Caribbean’s best private bank

Black Immigrant Daily News

RBC Financial, St Clair , Port of Spain. – File photo/JEFF K MAYERS

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has been given the title of Caribbean’s best private bank in the Caribbean by the Global Finance Magazine.

It also got the title of best private bank in The Bahamas, Barbados and TT. This was announced in a release on Friday.

The release said the Global Finance regularly selects top performers among banks and other financial institutions and the awards have become a “trusted standard of excellence” for the financial community globally. The Global Finance editorial review board base its selections on input from industry analysts, corporate executives, and technology experts.

RBC’s Dwight Burrows, regional vice president, private banking, Caribbean said, “I am extremely proud of our team for being recognised for another year of exceptional commitment to our clients, communities, and one another. These achievements directly reflect their hard work and dedication to putting our clients at the centre of everything we do. It also demonstrates the power of a collaborative, innovative, and client-focused approach to delivering differentiated solutions that go beyond traditional banking for our private banking clientèle.”

