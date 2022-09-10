Razor blades, scissors cell phones among contraband items unearthed during NA Prison search

The contraband items found during the search at the New Amsterdam Prison

A joint search exercise conducted at the New Amsterdam Prison in Region Six has unearthed a number of illegal items including razor blades, scissors and other improvised weapons.

The exercise was carried out on Friday, September 09, 2022 between 06:15h to 08:30h, by ranks from Berbice headed by Deputy Superintendent Keithon Davison #1 Sub Officer and Rawle Nedd Divisional Detective Officer. They were assisted by ranks from the Guyana Defrence Force, Guyana Fire Service, Officer in Charge of the New Amsterdam Prison and other ranks of Police Regional Division #6.

The narcotics found during the prison search

The contraband items found during the joint operation include: two Samsung and one ZTE cellular phones; four phone batteries; 60 ziplock bags with a quantity of Leave, Seeds and Stem suspected to be cannabis amounted to 37.9 grams; one Digicel sim card; 37 lighters; four phone chargers; 18 razor blades; 10 improvised weapons, and two scissors.