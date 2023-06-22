“Rastaman” wanted for killing miner during row over Venezuelan woman

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin for David London Junior also called “Rastaman” for questioning in relation to the murder of Eon Roberts popularly known as “Youthman”, or “Lilman”.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at Granny Backdam Landing, Omai, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) in the wee hours of Monday, June 19, 2023.

Based on reports received, Roberts of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and the suspect of McKenzie, Linden were involved in a heated argument over the suspect’s girlfriend, a Venezuelan national.

The argument eventually led to an altercation during which the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the now-dead man two chops to his left hand thus resulting in him sustaining severe injuries.

A shop owner in the area reportedly assisted others in transporting the injured man to the McKenzie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene was reportedly processed and statements were taken as police continue their investigations.

The suspect, however, fled the scene and was not seen or heard from since.

As such, the police are asking anyone with information that may lead to his arrest to contact them at telephone numbers 225-8196, 226-6978, 911 or the nearest police station.