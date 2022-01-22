Rape accused shoots 17-year-old victim

A 17-year-old male has been taken to hospital after he was shot by a man whom he and his brothers accuse of sexually molesting them.

This shooting occurred at about 21:30h on Thursday at Auchlyne Estate, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to the Police, the teen was downstairs in his yard when the suspect, dressed in dark-coloured clothing, suddenly emerged from underneath the back step and pointed a handgun in the teen’s direction.

The suspect then discharged a round at the teen, but it missed him. He discharged another round in the teen’s direction, and that one hit the teen in the face. Police say that as the teen fell to the ground and lay there, the suspect discharged another round at him, which wounded him to his left side buttocks. The suspect then made good his escape in the direction of the back of the yard.

The teen managed to make it to the kitchen, where his relatives were, and they rushed him to the Port Mourant Public Hospital. However, because of the extent of his injuries, he was referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he remains a patient.

Police were summoned to the scene, and the area was searched for spent shells, but none was seen.

The suspect was later found at his home, where a search was conducted but no gun was found. He was, however, arrested and taken to the Whim Police Station. The area was canvassed for CCTV footage, but none was seen.

Guyana Times understands that the accused, who once shared a relationship with the teen’s mother, is presently before the Whim Magistrate’s Court for a sexual matter against the teenager and his brothers.

In October 2021, the 39-year-old man was taken into Police custody for the alleged raping of the 17-year-old and his two brothers, aged 15 and 16. The incident happened on separate occasions in 2020 and 2021.

Police have explained that the teens would often go to the man’s house to do chores. But on several separate occasions, the teens alleged, the man would threaten them at knifepoint and rape them.

The teens explained that initially they did not tell anyone out of fear, but as the incidents became “overbearing”, one of the brothers decided to confide in a family member. As a result, a report was made to the local Police station, and investigations led to the arrest of the suspect.