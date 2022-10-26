Ramps Logistics’ Chair’s claims “completely out of place” – PSC

Ramps Logistics Chairman Shaun Rampersad

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

We have noted with considerable concern, a statement made by the Chairman of Ramps Logistics Guyana, Mr. Shaun Rampersad, published in the Stabroek News on 23rd October, 2022, with regard to the Guyanese Private Sector on the subject of our country’s Local Content Policy which has no basis in fact nor reality, which, to say the least, is totally misguided and completely out of place.

The challenges facing Ramps Logistics have no linkage to the local Private Sector. The Private Sector is obliged to comply with the Laws of Guyana and has no control over the Local Content Secretariat, the Guyana Revenue Authority, or any other compliance agency with regards to meeting the Local Content requirements to operate in Guyana’s oil sector.

As the umbrella Private Sector body, the PSC has been welcoming to investors from CARICOM member countries and international countries. In fact, the Commission and its members have hosted Trade Missions from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and the United States among others. We are open to meeting with any Private Sector company to foster business growth and national development.

Indeed, it is the Private Sector which advocated and fought for the Local Content legislation to protect the interest of local businesses, but we are also cognizant that we do not currently possess all the skills and resources our country requires. We shall continue to advocate for partnership and joint ventures from all investors and countries interested in doing business and the development of Guyana while adhering to the Laws of Guyana.