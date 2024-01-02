R. Sookraj and Sons General Store robbed

. Sookraj and Sons General Store. Inset: the perpetrator caught on camera

Police are investigating an alleged break and enter and larceny committed on the business place of R. Sookraj and Sons General Store located at Lot 10 Main and Church Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The incident occurred between 17:30hrs on Saturday and 06:45hrs today.

On Saturday, the 58-year-old businessman secured his store.

Upon returning today, he observed that his office was ransacked.

An undisclosed amount of items including cigarettes, phone credit, and electronic items valuing over $400,000 were missing.

An investigation has been launched.