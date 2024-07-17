Quick response from GFS contains small fire at GRA

Employees and patrons at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) were evacuated just after 14:00h today when the fire alarm went off, due to a small fire in the risk management department.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started as a result of an electrical fluctuation, which caused a minor ignition in the department.

Staff quickly followed evacuation protocols, leaving the building in an orderly manner. Firefighters arrived on the scene swiftly and efficiently managed to contain and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the building sustained no damage. Firefighters conducted a thorough inspection to ensure the area was safe before allowing employees to re-enter the building.

Operations at the GRA are expected to resume tomorrow following final safety checks.