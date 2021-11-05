QC girl, boy among top performers at CSEC, CAPE

Two Queens College students have come out as the country’s top performers at the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

While this was announced by Education Minister Priya Manickchand this morning, she explained that CXC is still currently involved in a review which could change the grades of the students. It also has different combinations to determine who the top student is.

As such, today, the Ministry is only announcing students who have the highest Grade Ones but the top student will be announced at a later time.

But based on the grades announced, Serena Razack with 19 Grade Ones and Daniel Roopchand with 10 Grade Ones and one Grade Two – both from QC – at the CSEC and CAPE examinations, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Dr Marcel Hutson announced today that there was a 90.86 per cent pass rate from the 723 students who wrote CAPE.

This year, 88 per cent scored acceptable grades from One to Five. Guyana has recorded a higher pass rate than the regional average.

Gender distribution of passes shows 36 per cent males and 64 per cent females.

For CSEC, there was a pass rate of 66.3 per cent from the 9888 registered students, Grades One to Three. Subject entries were 61,437.

Guyana topped the region in 20 of the 33 subjects.

According to Minister Manickchand, officials have learnt that the usage of technology as a sole medium for education poses serious limitations, and as such, it is not completely ideal.

In the interest of students, she touted for the return to classrooms in a safe way. For this, it would mean that students and teachers need to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“We have to ensure that sensible action is taken…You have a choice not to be vaccinated but that choice has consequences,” she said.

Moreover, she said CXC is still currently involved in a review which could change the grades of the students. It also has different combinations to determine who the top student is.

As such, today, the Ministry is only announcing students who have the highest Grade Ones but the top student will be announced at a later time

UNIT 2 CAPE Top Students

Daniel Roopchand with 10 Grade Ones and 1 Grade Two

Samuel Haynes with 9 Grade Ones

Abdool Subhan with 8 Grade Ones

Jerrell DeSantos

CSEC

Serena Razack with 19 Grade Ones

Zaynab Shaffie with 18 Grade Ones and 2 Twos

Roshni Samaroo with 17 Grade Ones

Anuradha Basdeo with 17 Grade Ones and 2 Grade Twos

Faraz Yassin with 17 Grade Ones and 1 Grade Two