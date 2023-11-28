Qatari delegation in Guyana to explore areas of collaboration in port facilities

A two-member delegation from the state of Qatar was hosted on Monday by the Maritime Administration Department.

Led by H.E Dr. Saleh Mohsin A R Fetais, the Assistant Undersecretary of Maritime Transport Affairs and Abdulaziz Issa S M Al-Mohannadi, who is in charge of the Seafarers Affairs, Registration and Maritime Safety Department, the Qatari delegation held constructive discussions with Captain Stephen Thomas, Director General of the Maritime Administration Department, and Ms. Marcelene Merchant, General Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department, along with their management teams.

The focus of the deliberations centred around potential collaborative ventures, with a particular emphasis on the port and port facilities.

The team visited two prominent ports in Georgetown and the cutting-edge Vreed-en-Hoop shore base facility. During these visits, the parties engaged in insightful discussions on the day-to-day operations, fostering a deepened understanding of each other’s maritime landscapes.