Pupils, teachers evacuated after fire erupts at West Ruimveldt Primary

Pupils and teachers were this morning forced to evacuate the West Ruimveldt Primary School in Georgetown after a small fire erupted.

The evacuation was successfully completed at around 11:30hrs and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) also succeeded in promptly extinguishing the blaze, mininising the damages.

This publication understands that the fire was caused as a result of the defective main wire that connects the utility pole to the building.

This is the second electrical-related incident at the school this week. Yesterday, the school was not getting power, stakeholders have informed.