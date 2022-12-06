Pump attendant calls for justice after brutally chopped, beaten by angry customer

Kemraj Ramcharran and the injuries he sustained from the attack

A 27-year-old pump attendant is calling for proper police investigation after he was brutally chopped to his head and beaten, allegedly by an angry customer on October 30, 2022.

Injured is Kemraj Ramcharran also known as ‘Keron’ of Cotten Field, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). He is a father of one and was employed at Rif’s Gas Station for over eight years.

The incident occurred around 20:00h on the day in question at Henrietta, Region Two.

During an interview with this publication, Rancharran explained that he had just concluded his first shift, and returned home around 8:00h.

“I returned to work at 17:00h and was sitting when a motorcar with vague description drove into the gas station and stopped at the pump. I got up and approached the vehicle which was tinted so I had a difficulty seeing who were in the vehicle,” he explained.

Ramcharran said he stood at the pump for about five minutes, waiting for the driver to open the vehicle’s gas tank. The man said he then saw the front passenger window went down and he heard a male voice shouting “yuh have me like a clown waiting hay”.

He recalled that the driver – a slim Amerindian man – exited the vehicle and shouted “yuh want ah jook yuh up”. Then a known woman exited the vehicle.

“When I saw that, I said “sir if you are going to behave like this then you will have to leave”. The man then become annoyed and began to verbally abuse me saying a set of flurry languages,” Ramcharran noted.

The driver, the pump attendant explained, barked that “I coming back” and then departed the gas station.

At around 22:00h as he was closing the pump, Ramcharran said he felt an impact to his head and then he fell to the ground.

“When I fell to the ground, I was unconscious and didn’t know anything after and when I regain consciousness, I was lying on a bed at the Georgetown Public Hospital with several injuries to my head and my hand right hand was broken,” Ramcharran said.

The man believes his attacker was the same driver from earlier and he is calling on the police to launch a proper investigation so he can get justice.