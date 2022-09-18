Pulse Warriors: Bringing the “party vibes” for CPL 2022

The Pulse Warriors Party Stand at the Guyana National Stadium for the upcoming Hero CPL 2022 matches in Guyana

Pulse Entertainment is putting the final touches on what is expected to be an epic party stand experience at the Guyana National Stadium. They are promising the ultimate party vibes for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) home games.

An electrifying entertainment experience awaits Guyanese for the Cricket Carnival events, and the highlight is the Pulse Warriors setup for the games – one which they’re calling the best spot at the stadium.

Speaking with this publication on Saturday, Robbie Singh of Pulse Entertainment explained that they want to create a VIP party ambience for fans and supporters.

“We wanted to bring a VIP party stand experience, and we definitely decided to go ahead with it. The stand has the capacity to have about 250 to 300 persons. It’s going to be an all-inclusive experience: free food, free drinks, and a great game view. We’re between the green and the red stands. You have the scoreboard and the replay screen. The party vibes here are going to be completely different,” Singh expressed.

With its location right in the centre of all action, fans will not miss a single aspect of the games when they’re at the Pulse Party Stand. Perks of choosing the party stand include an airconditioned lounge, food, an open bar during game hours, models, exclusive cocktails, waitressing service, bartenders, private security, dancers, and tassa drums.

“If you want to have an experience where you love cricket and you want to have that feeling, the Pulse Warriors Party Stand is where you want to be. We’re already set up. You can come to check it out,” he encouraged.

According to Singh, tickets for the finals are almost sold out. With the rush to secure spots for these thrilling games, people are sparing no chances to get hooked.

Tickets for the party stand are available at the Tribe Gastronomic Lounge on Church Street. Prices start at US$150, US$225 for the semi-final games, and US$257 for the finals.

The view from the Pulse Party Stand

“The party vibe is going to be here. We’re going to have the music, the entertainment, models, dancers, services… We have a premium bar and vegetarian food too. The place you want to be is the Pulse Warriors Party Stand.”

“We have to support the Warriors, and this is where you want to have the enjoyment with your friends.

With this, you don’t have designated seats. It’s a very open concept. You have couches, cocktail tables, and bars. It’s just a great experience, and as you know, when we do a party stand, we really give you everything you deserve, and give you that experience,” he added.

Registration is also open for the all-inclusive on-the-road experience, which costs US$150. The road parade is slated for October 2, 2022.