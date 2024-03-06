Public/Police Service Commission launches website

Individuals interested in working in the public sector or applying for promotions can now do so online, as the Public Police Service Commission (P/PSC) launches its website.

The website, www.ppsc.gov.gy, assists the commission in appointing and promoting individuals in the public service and provides persons with the opportunity to apply for jobs online.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira noted that since the liberalisation of the Telecommunications sector, there have been notable improvements to digitize government agencies.

Significant efforts were also made in communication with ICT-established hubs in various villages, along with online training programmes available to citizens through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

“We are moving forward on this and so every time we build a platform to connect our country, we are building inclusivity, fairness, transparency, accountability,” she stated.

She highlighted that Guyana is a signatory to the UN Convention Against Corruption and the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption.

This requires answering questions and reporting on the function of the service commissions, the system, recruitments, appointments and promotions among other things. She emphasised that the launch of the website is a significant step for the commission.

Teixeira stated that the system will ensure fairness and transparency, but she also urged the commission to advise individuals who do not qualify for the positions they apply for to pursue further studies to enhance their qualifications.

“I think that this is an important contribution to ensuring that we have a responsive and accountable Public Service Police Service Commission in our country, [and] that we are dedicated to improving [it and] the quality of staff in the public service so that the Permanent Secretary, REO’s can do better, perform better, [and] the sectors can perform better,” Teixeira stated.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Commission, Maniram Prashad, noted that this is a pivotal moment in the journey toward modernizing and enhancing the efficiency of our public service.

“This is a momentous occasion and it marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering government services with greater effectiveness”, he added.

Prasad also stated, “With the help of this website and its online application process, you will have an opportunity to observe how this process has been streamlined and made transparent, and even at a later stage we will have you the PSs and REOs viewing and tracking the number of persons applying for jobs in your agency, we might even consider you assisting in the shortlisting of applicants to your agency”.

The mandate of the commission is to make appointments to public officers and remove and exercise discipline and control of persons holding such offices. The commission oversees 36 agencies and manages the staffing requirements for those agencies, with approximately more than 13 thousand persons employed.

Members of the public service who gathered for the launch were also given a demonstration of the use of the website.