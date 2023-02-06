PUBLIC NOTICE: DCA Office Closure

Black Immigrant Daily News

PUBLIC NOTICE: Office Closure

The Development Control Authority wishes to advise the public that its offices will be closed effective Tuesday

7th February 2023 until Thursday 9th February 2023 to facilitate building maintenance.

Our offices will reopen to continue serving the public on Friday 10th February 2023 during regular working hours.

We do apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]