Psychiatric services to be accessible at regional hospitals in 2024

National Psychiatric Hospital

Psychiatric services will also be accessible at regional hospitals in 2024, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh announced during his presentation of the 2024 budget on Monday.

Speaking about efforts undertaken by the government to tackle mental health issues, he revealed that in 2024, the government will continue the integration of mental health interventions at the primary and tertiary health care levels.

“Focus will be placed on the training of health professionals at the various facilities, including suicide intervention training, brief interventions for alcohol and substance abuse, and psychological first aid to name a few,” he explained.

Last year, it was reported that the government was considering the closure of the National Psychiatric Hospital in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

“The new model of treating psychiatric patients is really when they have an acute episode you treat them, and then they go back to their home environment, and so that’s what we are trying now to adapt,” Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony had explained to the media.

Dr Anthony had contended that the act of institutionalising persons in need of mental care does not occur anywhere else in the world, and it should not happen in Guyana either.