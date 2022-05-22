PSC welcomes MOU with T&T

PSC Chairman Paul Cheong

See below for a statement from the Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) welcomes the signing of the Memorandum of

Understanding (MOU) on Renewed and Enhanced Cooperation between the Governments of

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago which took place in Georgetown, Guyana on May 22, 2022.

The Commission recognizes the commitment made by the leaders of both countries to

collaborate in areas of trade and investment, agriculture and food security, security, energy, and infrastructure.

Through its Council which represents the interest of 23 Business Services Organisations (BSOs), the PSC will be taking steps to engage the Private Sector in Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Governments of both countries to establish a roadmap to move these commitments forward.

We, therefore, call on the Trinidad and Tobago Private Sector to work towards enhanced trade and economic relations and fully collaborate with Guyana’s Private Sector and the Government in a manner that will allow for a higher level of efficiency in areas of interest to both sides.

The Commission anticipates the establishment of the High-Level Bilateral Commission and

looks forward to actively participating in the process towards execution of this historic MOU.

Further, the PSC commends the Government of Guyana on its initiative to engage CARICOM

member states, through the just concluded Agri-Investment Forum, not just on matters regarding trade barriers but those affecting women & youth, regional transportation and food security.