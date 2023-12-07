PSC stands in solidarity with GDF

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that the Private Sector Commission of Guyana extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers who lost their lives in Thursday’s tragic helicopter crash in Essequibo County.

In the face of adversity, we acknowledge the courage of those who survived: Lieutenant Colonel Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson. Our thoughts are with them for a swift and complete recovery.

The Private Sector Commission mourns the loss of other brave souls who perished in this unfortunate incident, including Colonel Michael Shahoud, Commanding Officer of the 1st Infantry Battalion, Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan and veteran helicopter pilot Lt Col. Michael Charles. Their contributions to the defense of our nation will be remembered with gratitude.

As we express our condolences, we also acknowledge the resilience of the Guyana Defence Force and its members during this difficult time. The bravery and commitment of our armed forces are a source of inspiration for us all.

The Private Sector Commission stands in solidarity with the GDF, offering support to the bereaved families and the entire military community. We hope that in the midst of grief, there is solace in the memories of the remarkable lives lost.