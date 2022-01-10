PSC partners with Govt for massive cleanup exercise in Georgetown



Garbage pileup in the city [File photo] Garbage pileup in the city [File photo]

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is partnering with the Government of Guyana to carry out a Massive Cleanup Exercise of the city of Georgetown on January 14-15, 2022.

The exercise is being done in collaboration with the Joint Services, the Ministry of Public Works, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority and the Solid Waste Management Unit.

The exercise will include the desilting of main canals and clearing of garbage in several areas, including West Front Road, Cemetery Road, Sheriff, Hadfield, Durban, Saffon, Church and Sussex Streets.

The Commission thanks all those businesses which have already donated items towards the clean-up exercise and encourages others to support the initiative.

Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Paul Cheong, said the Commission recognises the importance of public-private partnership and is pleased to support the clean-up exercise so that Guyanese and tourists alike can transact their business in a cleaner and more comfortable environment.

The PSC’s support of the clean-up exercise is in direct response to a request from President Dr Irfaan Ali for the Private Sector to lend its support to making this exercise a success.