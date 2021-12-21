PSC hopes Norton leads a ‘responsible and vibrant’ Opposition as PNC Leader



L-R: PSC Chairman Paul Cheong and PNC Leader Aubrey Norton L-R: PSC Chairman Paul Cheong and PNC Leader Aubrey Norton

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission extends congratulations to Mr. Aubrey Norton on his election as the Leader of the Peoples National Congress. The Commission looks forward to Mr. Norton leading a strong, responsible and vibrant opposition, upholding the Constitution and urging respect for the maintenance of law and order, as the leader of the major party in the APNU/AFC Coalition.

The Private Sector Commission notes with regret Mr. Norton’s unfair and inaccurate criticisms of the Commission as “politically biased” and can only assume that his remarks were driven by the fact that the Commission, in the defense of democracy, vigorously opposed the attempt to rig the last election in favour of the APNU/AFC Coalition.

The Commission very much welcome Mr. Norton’s expression of interest in supporting the private sector and we look forward to the opportunity of inviting Mr. Norton to meet with the Commission in this regard.

The Private Sector Commission remains an independent organization that address cross cutting issues that affect the business community and by extension the people of Guyana.