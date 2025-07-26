PSC, EU EOM discuss upcoming elections

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) today met with representatives of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to discuss the mission’s ongoing preparations for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

During the meeting, the EU observers outlined their mandate and emphasised that they are engaging with all electoral stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the electoral process.

The EU noted that observers will be deployed across all regions of the country to monitor key aspects of Election Day (E-Day) activities.

The discussion also focused on the readiness of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The PSC reaffirmed its full confidence in GECOM’s ability to deliver free, fair, and transparent elections.

The PSC expressed its strong commitment to supporting a peaceful and credible electoral process and underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with the EU mission throughout.

The PSC further extended an invitation to the EU observers to visit its E-Day Command Center as part of continued collaboration and transparency.

The PSC thanks the EU Election Observation Mission for its engagement and looks forward to ongoing dialogue in the lead-up to the 2025 elections.