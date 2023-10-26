PSC condemns Venezuela’s attack on Guyana’s sovereignty

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission commends and pledges its support for the joint declaration by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President, and Aubrey C. Norton, Leader of the Opposition of Guyana, in condemning “the flagrant violation of the rule of law by Venezuela” in its most recent spurious attempt to lay claim to the Essequibo territory of Guyana.

The Commission condemns, in the strongest possible terms, this most recent sinister threat launched by the government of Venezuela against the integrity and sovereignty of some two-thirds of our country in violation of a Treaty of Arbitration and final Award of 1899, in place some 124 years ago, which settled for all times as a Full, Perfect and Final settlement, the boundaries between Venezuela, and what was then the colony of British Guiana and is today the independent country of Guyana.

The Private Sector Commission wishes to remind the government and people of Venezuela that on 30th January 2018, United Nations Secretary-General, His Excellency Antonio Guterres, pursuant to his mandate under the Geneva Agreement of 1966, chose the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a means of settlement of the controversy.

The Private Sector Commission, speaking for the entire business community of our sovereign nation, reaffirms its endorsement of our government having placed this matter before the International Court of Justice, and commitment to abide by the judgement of the Court on the validity of the 1899 Award as binding on both Guyana and Venezuela.