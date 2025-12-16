Prosecution completes evidence disclosure in deadly gas station bombing case

The prosecution on Tuesday completed the disclosure of its evidence in the high-profile case stemming from the deadly bombing of a gas station on Regent Street, Georgetown, paving the way for the matter to advance to paper committal.

The disclosure was made before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in relation to four of the seven persons charged in connection with the October attack, which claimed lives and caused extensive damage in the city’s commercial district.

Those before the court are Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, Johnny Boodram, Krystal LaCruz, and Alexander Bettancourt.

According to prosecutors, the evidence package includes witness statements, forensic material, electronic data, and other documentary exhibits that the State intends to rely on as it pursues the charges. With disclosure now completed, the matter is expected to move forward through the paper committal process, which allows the court to determine whether sufficient evidence exists for the accused to be tried in the High Court.

The four defendants are among seven individuals charged in connection with the bombing, which occurred in October at a gas station along Regent Street and sent shockwaves across the capital. The explosion resulted in the death of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured several others while also causing significant structural damage to nearby buildings.

Investigations into the incident were conducted by multiple law enforcement units, including specialised forensic teams, as authorities sought to piece together the events leading up to the blast and identify those allegedly involved.

The remaining accused in the matter are expected to have their cases addressed separately, as proceedings continue at different stages before the court.

The matter has been adjourned to December 30.