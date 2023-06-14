Production trial for black pepper, cinnamon and mint begins in Aroaima Savannah

A trial for the production of black pepper, cinnamon, and mint has begun in the Aroaima Savannah, Region Ten.

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) met with farmers at the Kokerite Bush Concession recently to discuss expanding the cultivation of spices.

Farmers also received several agri tools to aid in land preparation for the new herbs and spices.

The trial will help in assessing the growth of the plants so that improved strategies can be implemented to increase yields.

It is expected that agriculture production in Region Ten would increase and additional income garnered for farmers, owing to the expanded production and reduction in the importation of spices.

Meanwhile, 1,000 pounds of turmeric was also cultivated, following a donation by NAREI.

Shortly, a quantity of ginger will be delivered to the farmers for cultivation.

According to NAREI, its staff will conduct follow-up visits to the area, to provide technical support and advice to the farmers.

The cultivation of additional agricultural products in Guyana is part of the government’s commitment to significantly contributing to the 25 per cent by 2025 regional initiative.