Production begins at Mohamed’s US$25M quarry

⁃ to produce 500,000 tonnes of aggregates by year-end

Production has commenced at Mohamed Enterprise’s quarry, located in the Upper Mazaruni District of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and it is on course to produce 500,000 tonnes of stones and aggregates by year-end.

A statement from the company on Thursday announced, “We are happy to announce that, despite challenges during the initial stages of construction, production has finally commenced with the first set of stones ready to be transported to Georgetown.”

Three tugs and barges are presently in international waters en route to Georgetown and are expected to arrive in two weeks. Once here, the transport of stones and aggregates from the production site to the company’s Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) waterfront property will commence. There, the commodity will be available for purchase.

“It has been a long and expensive journey, but with resilience and determination, we are finally at the production stage. May God Almighty bless this project, since it will bring prosperity and also help to many,” the Mohameds stated.

With several massive infrastructural projects underway, there is undoubtedly an increase in demand for stone, and Mohamed’s quarry is ready to supply the local and foreign construction markets.

The project will not only bring benefits to the construction sector by supplying operators, but will also see the creation of jobs for locals.Apart from employment, the necessary framework has been put in place to ensure that the company fulfils its corporate social responsibility to the community whether, economically, educationally or through infrastructural development.

In June 2021, Hadi’s World Inc, a subsidiary of Mohamed’s Enterprise, secured its quarrying licences from the Natural Resources Ministry for Kwapau Quarry Areas 1 and 2, and ATANA Quarry Blocks 1 and 2 in the Mazaruni Mining District Three, after receiving the green light from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

One year later, the company signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Harbour Engineering Company Guyana Inc to pursue the US$25 million quarry project to cater to the needs of the country’s booming construction sector.

The long-term agreement sought the establishment of the quarry along the Mazaruni River, where the Chinese company will produce boulders and quarry aggregates for local and foreign construction markets.Since 2022, it was announced that Mohamed’s Enterprise was developing a facility at a prime waterfront property in Providence, to support its quarry operations as well as the oil and gas sector.

The intention is to supply one million tonnes of aggregate on an annual basis to the Guyanese market – filling a crucial demand as the construction sector takes off.

Last year, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had indicated that massive road projects for the public sector in 2023 required a whopping six million tonnes of aggregate ,and while this was viewed as a positive sign, Government was now faced with the challenge of meeting these demands.

At that time, the country could have only produced about 600,000 tonnes at the national level, representing just 10 per cent of demand. For this, he had shared that Government was exploring various options to keep the construction sector going. Neighbouring countries such as Suriname and Trinidad were also unable to fulfil these needs.