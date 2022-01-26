Probe launched into fire at GPL power plant in Anna Regina



The Guyana Fire Service at the GPL's Anna Regina power station

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a fire which erupted at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. Power Plant at Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar said one of the caterpillar generator sets caught fire this morning but the blaze has since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials are still in the process of assessing the damages.

Reports indicate that the damaged equipment is not among the new units which were installed in 2019.

An $8.81B power plant was commissioned at the Anna Regina location on April 27, 2019.

One year later, it started to experience mechanical problems. Reports were that the number one and number three generators started to develop mechanical problems, forcing GPL engineers to replace them with the standby caterpillar sets that were there as an emergency backup.

INews understands that it is one of these backup generators that caught fire this morning.

In a statement on the issue, GPL said “one of the Caterpillar Units at the Company’s Anna Regina Power Plant caught fire moments ago. The Guyana Fire Service was immediately contacted and assisted with extinguishing the fire.”

As a precautionary measure, the remaining units at the plant were taken offline until the fire was extinguished.

“Our Engineers have since restarted the engines and are currently working to restore power incrementally to customers on the Coast. GPL wishes to assure customers that the recent incident will not impact the Company’s ability to meet the generation demand on the Coast.”