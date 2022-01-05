Probe launched after prominent lawyer attempts to bribe murder witness

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation after a prominent lawyer and his client attempted to bribe a murder witness.

“The police have arrested a man and are making efforts to contact a prominent Senior Counsel following investigations into a report alleging that they are involved in an attempt to obstruct the course of justice,” the GPF said in a statement today.

Reports are that the woman is a witness in a matter of murder that is currently before the court. She reported to the police that the man who has since been arrested along with the lawyer had approached her in an attempt to bribe her.

The lawyer and his client reportedly told the woman that the family of the murder accused is offering a large sum of money for her to change a statement she had given in relation to the matter.

INews understands that the family offered her $3M and that the lawyer is from Berbice.

The case in question is the murder committed on Ronette Prince, allegedly by Sheldon Prince, which occurred on December 28, 2016. Ronette and Sheldon were husband and wife. On the day in question, the man reportedly stabbed her to death.