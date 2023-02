The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a male newborn at a canal in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The discovery was made today by some farmers in the area.

The child is currently receiving medical attention at the Mahaicony Public Hospital.

Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health Shabana Shaw confirmed that investigations into the matter are underway.