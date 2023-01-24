Prisoners charged for throwing corrosive substance on another inmate Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ocho Rios police have charged five men who were seen in a video assaulting another inmate.

The men were charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding following an incident in the Ocho Rios lockup on Thursday, January 19.

The men have been identified as 33-year-old Dejaro Taylor otherwise called ‘Dusso’ of Steer Town, St Ann, 21-year-old Theoni Flemings, of Islington, St Mary, 32-year-old Dale Douglas, of Colegate, St Ann, 23-year-old Richard Jackson, of Hart Street, Kingston and 20-year-old Tajar Lynch of Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Reports are that between 8:00 p m and 9:00 pm., an argument developed among the men when the inmate was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and is back in the custody of the police.

