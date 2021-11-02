Prisoner found dead at Springlands Police Station

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a prisoner who was being held in a cell at the Springlands Police Station.

Dead is Chattergoon Sookoo, 51, of Number 77 Village Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice.

The discovery was made at around 14:50h today.

Sookoo, who was the only prisoner at the station at the time, had been arrested and placed in the lockups at about 13:00h yesterday following a report of abuse and threatening behaviour made against him by his reputed wife.

He was expected to appear in court tomorrow.

During a visit to the lockups by the police today, Sookoo was found hanging in his cell.