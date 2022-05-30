Prisoner found dead at Leonora Police Station lock-ups

The Leonora Police Station

A prisoner who was in a cell at the Leonora Police Station was this afternoon found dead, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has revealed.

The prisoner has been identified as 46-year-old Brian Knight of Fellowship Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD). He was in custody for assault allegedly committed on a 42-year-old woman.

It was explained that at around 13:30h today, a policeman made a check on the prisoner where he was discovered dead.

It is suspected that the man died by suicide. Knight was scheduled to made a court appearance tomorrow in relation to the domestic violence matter.