Prisoner escapes while performing duties at private residence

Police and prison authorities in Berbice are on the hunt for convicted prisoner, Suraj Singh who escaped on Friday. He is currently serving a sentence for trafficking in narcotics.

Singh reportedly scaled a fence at Glassgow, Greater New Amsterdam, and escaped. He was at the time clearing bushes at a property belonging to a local businessman.

Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus said authorities at the New Amsterdam Prison informed him of the incident but did not provide much information.

Reports are that Singh was part of a team of five inmates who were taken to the area to work. At the time of his escape, he was being supervised by one prison officer.

He reportedly claimed that he wanted to ease his bowels and asked to do so in some nearby bushes but was subsequently seen scaling a fence and making good his escape.

Back in September 2022, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) had reported that Singh along with another man was arrested following the discovery of a quantity of marijuana and a firearm, and several rounds of ammunition at Manarabisi Canal in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Singh was later convicted of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm, and ammunition without being a licensed firearm holder.

As the search continues for Singh, authorities at the New Amsterdam Prison halted all engagements that allow inmates to perform duties at business places or for private citizens.