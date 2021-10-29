Prison Officer, who was shot to eye during 2002 jailbreak, dies

Roxanne Winfield

Roxanne Winfield, 58, a former prison officer who became bedridden after she was shot to the eye during the 2002 Camp Street jailbreak, has died.

Winfield died on Thursday at the Infectious Disease Hospital (Ocean View Facility) at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. According to a statement from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the woman was suffered from severe lung and kidney complications.

Winfield had 29 years of service before she was shot in her right eye when five notorious high-profile criminals made a bloody escape from Camp Street Jail on February 23, 2002.

At the time of the incident, Winfield was performing gate duty at the Camp Street Prison.

Thereafter, Winfield was declared medically unfit to function as a prison officer and was being cared for at home.

Winfield has been praised for her ‘heroic’ actions by Director of Prison (ag) Nicklon Elliot, who said it was clearly heroic what she did on that day.

“She did her job and she did exactly what we would expect from a prison officer. Winfield who was on gate duty at the time, attempted to lock the gates as the escapees approached her, but unfortunately she was shot,” Elliot said.

Elliot expressed sincere and deepest condolences on behalf of the Prison Service, to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Winfield.

He also sent prayers that all those grieving Winfield’s death will be granted comfort during this difficult and trying period.

The 2002 Jailbreak saw the escape of Troy Dick, Shawn brown, Andrew Douglas, Mark Fraser and Dale Moore. All of them have died thus far.