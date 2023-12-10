Prison officer arrested after attempting to smuggle ganja into prison

A female prison officer has been arrested after she was busted trying to smuggle ganja into the New Amsterdam Prison.

The incident occurred at around 07:30hrs on December 9.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement, explained that the prison officer, as per protocols, was searched upon entering the compound.

At the time, the prison officer was carrying a water bottle, which was searched.

“Inside the water bottle was a transparent, taped package containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis,” the GPF said in a statement.

Upon the discovery, the prison officer who conducted the search contacted her supervisor and a further search was conducted on the suspect’s vehicle in her presence.

“On the floor behind the driver’s seat, a black plastic bag containing two transparent parcels wrapped with tape was found,” the GPF added.

As such, an examination was carried out on the parcels, and it was observed that a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

The Police were summoned and the parcels of suspected marijuana were handed over which, when weighed, amounted to 289 grams. The water bottle was also handed over to the Police.

The female Prison Officer was arrested and escorted to the Central Police Station.

She remains in custody, assisting with the investigation.