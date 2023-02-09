Princes Town labourer chopped to death

Black Immigrant Daily News

PRINCES Town labourer Kungie Madhoo, 59, of Cedar Hill, was chopped to death at the home of his common-law-wife on Wednesday evening after a domestic dispute.

A 23-year-old male relative is now in custody assisting the police with their investigations.

Reports said around 5 pm on Wednesday, Madhoo and his common-law-wife, Gangadaye Ghingoree, 53, were at her Marcano Street, Princes Town home, along with the suspect.

She told the police the suspect, who was seen sharpening a cutlass, threatened them both.

Ghingoree left the house with the intention of going to the Princes Town police station to make a report. The suspect followed her, holding the cutlass, and approached her in a menacing manner.

She ran to the home of a neighbour, who took her to the station.

PC’s Ali and Teelucksingh accompanied her back home.

When they arrived, however, they found Madhoo standing at the bottom of the steps at one side of the building with chop wounds to his head.

The suspect was also standing at the top of the stairway holding a bloody cutlass. Police disarmed and arrested him.

Madhoo was taken to the Princes District Health facility by ambulance but died of his injuries around 6.42 pm.

Homicide officer Sgt Bridgemohan is investigating.

