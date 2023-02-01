Prime Minister scheduled to meet with the CDB to discuss the schools rehabilitation project

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is scheduled to make a presentation to the Caribbean Development bank CDB with regards to the schools rehabilitation project

The Prime Minster made the statement on NBC Radio this morning where he spoke on several issues of national importance.

Dr. Gonsalves said the rehabilitation on some schools is expected to cost more as a result of a number of issues.

The Prime Minster said the cost for the rehabilitation work to be carried out on the Bequia Community High and the Girls High school will also see an increase.

