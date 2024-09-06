Primary school system key to shaping young minds – Pres Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali and Education Minister Priya Manickchand joined children and other officials from the school to commission the new Zeelugt Primary School on Friday

– as $152M Zeelugt Primary School commissioned

As the Guyana Government works to create a holistic learning environment for the country’s children, President Dr Irfaan Ali underscored the important role that the primary school system plays in shaping the minds of young children.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new $152 million Zeelugt Primary School on Friday, the Head of State related that children today are growing up in a totally new and different Guyana, with boundless opportunities in their future, and if they are not grounded then they could easily be misguided.

President Dr Irfaan Ali

“They are growing up in a different era and the future they will inherit will be tremendously different. That’s is why we have this important task as teachers, members of the community, as parents to ensure that in this build-out [of the country], they stay grounded,” the Guyanese Leader posited.

On this note, President Ali further referenced the role of the home, school and the community in creating a holistic learning environment for primary school children. As young learners, this cohort of children is now developing their brains and thinking processes.

As such, Ali outlined several push factors that will shape their minds. These include learnt behaviour, which comes from the examples and values set by elders in the home and even teachers.

Another is the taught behaviour, which entails inculcating in the children’s minds proper behavioural patterns. The other factors are societal behaviour and environmental influence, both of which can have an impact on children’s minds and how they act.

It is for this reason, the President noted, that his government has been trying to create green spaces and recreational/family areas in every community to ensure there is a safe and peaceful environment for children to grow in. He said how these push factors are managed will determine how young minds are shaped.

Some pupils from Zeelugt Primary School

“We have to shape the young minds to create balance and differentiation. At this young stage in primary school, we have to ensure the children’s minds and their thinking is developed to differentiate what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is not good, what constitutes good behaviour against not so good behaviour,” President Ali posited.

He noted that shaping the best minds from the primary school system is an important task that will set the stage for the country’s future generation and leaders.

“The building of schools, the expansion of the economy and the creating of opportunities, those are things that we’re working on but what is important – that qualitative thing that must be done to secure the future – is the shaping of the minds and the primary school system is where the bulk of the work is done in shaping these young minds… So, not only are we building new schools, we are setting new and improved minimum standards for your children, our teachers and parents,” the president stated.

The newly built $152 million Zeelugt Primary School on the East Bank of Essequibo in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) replaces the previous building that was constructed in 1964 and had outgrown its purpose, with massive overcrowding and was in a dilapidated state that posed health and safety risks to occupants.

One of the classrooms in the new Zeelugt Primary School

Education Minister Priya Manickchand, during Friday’s commissioning ceremony, recalled visiting the old structure in April 2021 and after seeing the state of the school, she went to the President and he immediately agreed to have it rebuilt.

The following month, the $152 million contract was awarded, through the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry, for the reconstruction of the Zeelugt Primary School.

“As we build the roads, as we build the streets and as we build the bridges, our people must come along with that development. Every single child must get an education, the education must be solid and everybody must have opportunities,” the minister posited.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand

This policy, according to Manickchand is reflected in the theme for this year’s education month, usually observed in September, which is “Investing in Education, Bridging Gaps, Creating Opportunities”.

“That is what we’re doing… We’re investing in education; we’re bridging the gaps that exist and we’re creating opportunities for people.”

Further demonstrating how impactful these efforts have been, Manickchand pointed out that of the 197 students who were placed at Queens College this year, 44 of them were from Region Three and more than 18 of them have not taken up that placement and instead, will be going to secondary schools in the region.

“They decided that they can stay in Region Three and get a sound solid education as though they were at Queens College, and that is growth, that is development and that is impactful movement… And that speaks to trust in the government.”

The new Zeelugt Primary School features new offices for the Head Teacher and Deputy Head Teacher, an auditorium, modern classrooms and a sick bay among other facilities for the 30-plus teaching staff and 566 pupils.