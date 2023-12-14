Presidents Ali & Maduro commence talks

Presidents Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela have officially commenced talks at the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The two Heads of State are meeting across the table with CARICOM, CELAC, Brazil and UN observers.

This is the second phase of engagements.

In the first phase of the engagement, President Ali met with a number of CARICOM heads where he made a presentation reiterating the government’s fundamental position in accepting the invitation to participate in the engagement, i.e. that the border controversy with which the International Court of Justice is not up for discussion, negotiation or deliberation.

“Guyana’s position is and will remain that the controversy must be resolved at and by the ICJ. President Ali reminded CARICOM that the referral of this matter to the ICJ is consistent with and pursuant to the Geneva Agreement,” the government explained in a statement.

President Ali further reiterated emphatically that Guyana’s only intention is to pursue a course that will secure and ensure peace and stability in the region and respect for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Ali also noted the consistency of CARICOM’s position that all parties must abide by International Law, respect the outcome of the ICJ process and desist from the threat/ or use of force.

President Ali made it clear to CARICOM Heads that matters consequential have nothing to do with the ICJ case or matters connected therewith.