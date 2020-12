President Dr Irfaan Ali was this afternoon (Tuesday) presented with the pioneering multipurpose hand-held medical device, the ‘Vital360,’ by US-based Guyanese Doctor, Deon Vigilance. President Ali …

Guyana has recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed cases to 6301. This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard on Tuesday. …