Next Post

Guyana records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 19 new cases

Sat Oct 31 , 2020
The Ministry of Health has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died today. This now takes the COVID-19 death toll up to 126. These latest fatalities are a …

You May Like

Next Post

Guyana records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 19 new cases

Sat Oct 31 , 2020
The Ministry of Health has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died today. This now takes the COVID-19 death toll up to 126. These latest fatalities are a …

You May Like