President, PM distribute toys on Christmas Day

With Christmas being a time of joy, love, and generosity, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips truly embodied the spirit of the season.

On Monday, the president and prime minister spread cheer to about 250 children from Tiger Bay and surrounding areas by treating them to a delightful breakfast and showering them with gifts.

The event, held at the One Guyana Kitchen opposite State House on Main Street, was also attended by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

Following the toy distribution drive, the prime minister and Minister McCoy walked the streets of Tiger Bay to share toys and breakfast with the children in the area.

PM Phillips explained that the government has distributed more than 19,000 gifts to children across the nation over the past weeks.

Through the thoughtful efforts made by government ministers to fan out countrywide to distribute toys and hampers, the administration has been successful in reaching every corner of the country.

“We had ministers who went countrywide distributing toys, distributing hampers; all part of the Christmas spirit of giving and based on my last check, we would have distributed over 20,000 toys since we started,” the prime minister told DPI.

The prime minister also wished Guyanese a Merry Christmas and urged everyone to make the celebrations family-oriented.

“Spend time with your family. Let it be family activities, a family Christmas day in the sense that you stay home, spend time with your family and make it a good day. Keep the Christ in Christmas,” he expressed.

Minister McCoy will also join Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond for a similar event organised for the children of Sophia later today.