President expands robotics, programming across Guyana

Dr Irfaan Ali today tasked the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to collaborate with STEM Guyana to expand robotics and programming across Guyana.

The Head of State made this decision after meeting with a team from STEM Guyana this morning at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The non-profit organisation, which aims to advance programming, robotics and mathematics throughout the country, was represented by five members, Arianna Mahase, Dominic Budhan, Stephanie Simon, Lateisha Mc Arthur, and Ariel Taylor.

During the meeting, Mahase noted that for the fifth consecutive year, the organisation will be representing Guyana at the sixth edition of the First Global Robotics Challenge in Switzerland.

To this extent, the representatives asked the President for support to attend the event.

After listening to the youths, President Ali committed his government’s support.

“We will support you and we will see what sponsorship we can bring in.”

Minister of Education, the Honourable Priya Manickchand and Minister of Public Service, the Honourable Sonia Parag were also at the meeting. (Office of President)